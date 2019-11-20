  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A father and son in the Houston area were arrested Monday and are being accused of illegally hunting deer on a college campus.

Police said Shane Strickland, 39, and Reed Strickland, 18, were charged for hunting on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Shane Strickland (L) and Reed Strickland mugshots. (Credit: KTRK)

KTRK reports the campus is on a nature habitat and that wildlife in the area are protected from hunters.

Police told KTRK that the two were arrested after officers received a report about a deer blind and deer corn on the campus. According to police, the two had just killed a deer using a crossbow.

Police said the two aren’t affiliated with the school. They were later released from jail after posting bond.

