(CBS 11) – What would the holidays be without a song from Rosemary Clooney?

Born May 23, 1928 and died June 29, 2002, she was very active during the early 1950s as a singer and actress.

In later life, she became a successful jazz singer.

Most people will remember her for songs such as “Mambo Italiano” and “This Ole House.”

She battled depression and drug addiction during the 1960s but was able to rebound by the 70s. She was married to actor Jose’ Ferrer twice. Her nephew is George Clooney (from the TV series, “ER”) and Debby Boone is her daughter in law.

She was a hit in the 1954 Paramount Pictures movie, “White Christmas” as Betty Haynes.

The movie starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. One of the songs performed in the movie was called “Snow” written by Irving Berlin and directed by Michael Curtiz.

When you watch the movie, all four main characters are singing it but there is a version performed just by Clooney. It was a part of her album “Songs From White Christmas (And Other Yuletide Favorites)”. It is different from the movie version (being a solo sans Crosby and Kaye) but it’s a good one.

Hope we get some this year in the DFW area!!