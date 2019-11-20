NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Apparently singer-rapper Lizzo has the “Juice”.
Returning host Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha announced the nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards and The Recording Academy is screaming “Cuz I Love You” to the performer who studied classical music at the University of Houston.
Lizzo scored a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards, making her the show’s top-nominated act.
Lizzo picked up nominations for album of the year with her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You”; song and record of the year with her anthemic No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts”; and best new artist.
Like Lizzo, other new artists dominated with Grammy nominations: Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X earned six nominations apiece.
Eilish also scored nominations in the top four categories, making the 17-year-old the youngest artist in the history of the Grammys to achieve the feat. Lil Nas X is up for three of the top four awards, including album and record of the year for “Old Town Road.”
