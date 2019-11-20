EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Following the deadly attack on August 3 at a Walmart in El Paso, where 22 people were killed, including eight Mexicans, 10 Mexican citizens filed lawsuits against Walmart Inc.
The suit was filed in coordination with the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations said in a news release on Wednesday.
“The purpose of these actions presented in El Paso County is to hold the company responsible for not taking reasonable and necessary measures to protect its customers from the attack at the Cielo Vista branch in El Paso, Texas,” the statement said. “Through this lawsuit, the petitioners seek justice not only for themselves, but also security for the general public.”
The Government of Mexico said it will continue to use all the resources at its disposal to “prevent this type of incident from recurring and to repair the damages suffered by the victims.”
Police say Patrick Crusius of Allen, confessed to the deadly mass shooting and that he specifically targeted Mexicans during the attack.
