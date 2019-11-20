Filed Under:Allen High School student, Christian Treyshun Hill, DFW News, high school football player, Kemond Smith, Marquel Ellis Jr., Murder, Murder Suspect, plano, Plano Police, wanted


PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have identified a second suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Allen High School football player Marquel Ellis, Junior at a house party in Plano on Saturday night.

Christian Treyshun Hill, 18, of Dallas, is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

A warrant has been issued for Hill’s arrest and anyone knowing his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

Earlier this week, Kemond Smith was been arrested for the same murder.

The victim was a rising star on the Allen High School football team as a wide receiver.

This investigation remains ongoing.

