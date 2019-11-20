Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have identified a second suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Allen High School football player Marquel Ellis, Junior at a house party in Plano on Saturday night.
Christian Treyshun Hill, 18, of Dallas, is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.
A warrant has been issued for Hill’s arrest and anyone knowing his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.
Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.
Earlier this week, Kemond Smith was been arrested for the same murder.
The victim was a rising star on the Allen High School football team as a wide receiver.
This investigation remains ongoing.
