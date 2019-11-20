  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

RICHLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richland Police have responded to an officer-involved shooting.

It happened on South Sunset Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Tracy Robinson is on the scene and will provide details later, according to the police dispatcher.

No details have been released on who was shot, their condition or what led up to the shooting.

Richland is city in Navarro County, 67 miles south of Dallas.

Chopper 11 is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

