PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A suicidal man who may have had a gun prompted a lockdown at Weatherford College as police secured the perimeter.
It happened at College Park Apartments, which is nearby the school. A witness told police that the man was threatening suicide and possible suicide by cop.
Officers spoke to the man and he surrendered peacefully without incident.
He’s currently on his way to get some help.
The scene was contained and the lockdown by Weatherford College was lifted by noon.
