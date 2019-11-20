KINGWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas mother said she sent her child to daycare with a special and motivating note inside his lunchbox but got a message in response that left her “in absolute shock.”

Francesca Easdon said she put a note in her 5-year-old’s lunchbox that read: “Please tell (my son) that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him.”

But when the boy returned home from Rocking Horse daycare in Kingwood, the lunchbox contained an upsetting response: “NO! Put him on a diet + GO AWAY!”

“It took a minute to register, what I even saw and I just kept re-reading it and I just stood there for a minute,” Easdon told KTRK.

Easdon said in a Facebook post that her son, Kyler, is a picky eater, so she’s introduced him to healthy options in his lunchbox and wanted to “make him smile” at lunch.

“For the record, I feel that Kyler is absolutely perfect the way he is, I’m just helping him make healthier choices,” Easdon said in her post. “Instead of his school being supportive I am in absolute shock at what happened.”

According to KTRK, a director for the Houston-area daycare said he apologized for the note and that the employee who wrote it was fired.

Francesca Easdon wrote on Facebook that the daycare has showed “zero remorse for their actions.”

“I am disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return,” she wrote.

