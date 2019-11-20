DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Oprah Winfrey is bringing her “Vision” tour to North Texas and she’ll have a special guest join her on her stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
On her North Texas stop Winfrey’s wellness arena tour — dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — will include a guest appearance by actress Tracee Ellis Ross.
Winfrey will hold a one-on-one conversation with Ross, who is best known for her role as Joan Clayton on the comedy series Girlfriends and currently as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish, on February 15.
In addition to the celebrity interviews, each full-day wellness event will include Winfrey discussing her own wellness journey; a dance exercise from choreographer Julianne Hough; talks from inspirational guest speakers; a pre-show dance party; a Weight Watchers-customized box lunch; and interactive concourse activations.
Stars joining Winfrey at other locations across the country include Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey and Kate Hudson.
Winfrey will wrap up the tour on March 7 in Denver with her BFF and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.
