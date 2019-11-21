  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting between two groups outside of a motel in northwest Dallas left two people dead early Thursday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. outside the Royal Inn on Northwest Highway just west of I-35.

Police say there was a fight between two groups who knew each other that led to an exchange of gunfire.

According to police, two people were shot during the incident. They were both taken to the hospital but later died. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police say one person was detained on Mockingbird Lane after a short chase. There has been no word on what charges that person may face.

