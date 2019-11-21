DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Concerns about possible fires has General Motors recalling more than 640,000 pickup trucks because hot gas from a high-tech seat belt can ignite the carpeting.
The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. Also included are some 2020 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups. All have carpet as a floor covering, and most are in North America.
GM says it uses a small explosion to move a piston that tightens the belts before a crash. The explosion can release hot gas through an opening in a bracket, possibly setting the carpet on fire. The company reports two fires but no injuries.
GM hasn’t said exactly when the recall will begin. As a temporary fix dealerships will close off the opening in the brackets at no cost to owners.
Click here to check if there are any recalls on your GM car, truck or SUV.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
