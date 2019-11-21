Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you or someone you know smokes, today (November 21) could be an important day. It’s the 44th Annual Great American Smokeout.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you or someone you know smokes, today (November 21) could be an important day. It’s the 44th Annual Great American Smokeout.
Each year during the smokeout the American Cancer Society challenges you to quit nicotine for a day.
Traditionally the group has focused on cigarettes, but with vaping becoming increasingly popular with teens and more and more people ending up hospitalized from vaping incidents, this year there is an additional message.
“You need to quit. I would say that to anyone who smokes today, but also to these teenagers who are addicted to nicotine,” said American Cancer Society vice president Jeff Fehlis. “You need to quit because it’s been proven that nicotine has an effect on developing brain.”
The American Cancer Society has lots of resources and people you can talk with online and over the phone.
You must log in to post a comment.