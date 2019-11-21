DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for help from the public finding and identifying the man who secretly recorded under a shopper’s dress at an area T. J. Maxx department store.
The incident happened October 19 at the store located at 14754 Preston Road.
According to police an unsuspecting woman was shopping when a man (pictured above) walked behind her, leaned over “and appeared to use a cell phone to photograph/videotape under her dress.”
In video captured on store surveillance the man appears to be of Middle Eastern or Hispanic decent and is between 30 and 35 years old. The man stands approximately 6’0″ tall, has black hair and a full beard. At the time of the offense he wore a gray long sleeve, button down shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
The man, who police are calling a person of interest, left the store in a black or dark colored Nissan Frontier truck.
Anyone with information about this alleged offense or who can help identify the person seen in the picture above is asked to contact Dallas police at at 214-671-3685.
You must log in to post a comment.