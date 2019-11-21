LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Fifth Day Of Public Impeachment Hearing
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Diana Ross is headed to Dallas this month to headline a free World Aids Day Concert at the Bomb Factory.

Host Dascha Polanco, R&B singer KeKe Wyatt and singer, actress Teyana Taylor will also perform.

The November 29 show is one of four free community concerts by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization to mark World AIDS Day, formally observed each year on December 1st.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Honoree Diana Ross performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to Dallas, AHF will commemorate World AIDS Day with free concerts in Los Angeles (Dec. 1), Atlanta (Dec. 5), and Miami (Dec. 7), as well as nearly 100 commemoration events and observations in many of the 43 countries where AHF provides services.

Staff and volunteers from the organization will set up at the show to offer free HIV testing, interactive sessions to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS, and more.

The Dallas show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

