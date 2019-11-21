DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville City Manager Kevin Hugman announced his retirement at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Hugman, a University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) graduate who has also worked in Southlake and Wichita Falls, plans to retire in May of 2020. He held the position in Duncanville for five years.
“This decision has not been easy as I have enjoyed my time in Duncanville working alongside dedicated city council members and an outstanding staff,” he said.
During his time with Duncanville, Hugman handled numerous projects including improvements to streets and municipal buildings. He said he is excited about the work he has done to improve life in Duncanville for years to come.
“Kevin has been a huge asset to the Duncanville community, and over the years provided great experience, professionalism and stability to our city,” Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon said.
The City Council is hiring an outside firm to help them begin their search for candidates to fill the position.
You must log in to post a comment.