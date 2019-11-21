Comments
(CBS 11) – It may not snow much in Southern California by the beach, but The Beach Boys certainly have the holiday spirit!
“Little Saint Nick” was written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, released December 9, 1963 on the Capitol Records label.
It got all the way to #3 on Billboard’s Christmas Singles chart. It runs 2:00.
You can hear this song on KLUV-FM HD3 now and SIRIUS XM 60s on 6 with Phlash Phelps. Dave Hoeffel, Pat St. John, Shotgun Tom Kelly and Mike Kelly.
