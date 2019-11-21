By Ken Foote
Filed Under:Beach Boys, Ken Foote, KLUV-FMHD3, SIRIUS XM 60’S ON 6, The Foote Files

(CBS 11) – It may not snow much in Southern California by the beach, but The Beach Boys certainly have the holiday spirit!

“Little Saint Nick” was written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, released December 9, 1963 on the Capitol Records label.

It got all the way to #3 on Billboard’s Christmas Singles chart. It runs 2:00.

American pop group The Beach Boys, November 1968, comprising of (from left to right) Carl Wilson (1946 – 1998), Bruce Johnston, Dennis Wilson (1944 – 1983), Al Jardine (front) and Mike Love. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

You can hear this song on KLUV-FM HD3 now and SIRIUS XM 60s on 6 with Phlash Phelps. Dave Hoeffel, Pat St. John, Shotgun Tom Kelly and Mike Kelly.

Comments