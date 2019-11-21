LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Fifth Day Of Public Impeachment Hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COMAP) — Major League Baseball has widened its investigation of alleged sign stealing by the Houston Astros and will probe activity by the team over the past three seasons.

After the conclusion of owners meetings in Arlington Thursday, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB will “investigate the Astros situation as thoroughly as humanly possible.”

The probe includes the team’s firing of an assistant general manager Brandon Taubman during the World Series for clubhouse comments directed at female reporters, behavior the club at first accused Sports Illustrated of fabricating.

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates with this teammates after hitting a walkoff single in the twelfth inning for a 4-3 win over thte Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on June 23, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic in a story last week that while he was playing with the Astros during their 2017 World Series championship season the team stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field. During this year’s playoffs, Houston players were suspected of whistling in the dugout to communicate pitch selection to batters.

Manfred says “that investigation is going to encompass not only what we know about ‘17, but also ‘18 and ‘19.” MLB is “talking to people all over the industry, former employees, competitors, whatever. To the extent that we find other leads, we’re going to follow these leads.”

