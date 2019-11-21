Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Allen High School football player Marquel Ellis, Junior at a house party in Plano on Saturday night.
Christian Treyshun Hill, 18, of Dallas, turned himself in late Thursday night.
Earlier this week, Kemond Smith was been arrested for the same murder.
The victim was a rising star on the Allen High School football team as a wide receiver.
Marquel’s parents told CBS 11 say their son wasn’t the target, but rather the innocent victim of someone’s anger after being kicked out by the host.
