PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Allen High School football player Marquel Ellis, Junior at a house party in Plano on Saturday night.

Christian Treyshun Hill, 18, of Dallas, turned himself in late Thursday night.

Christian Treyshun Hill

Earlier this week, Kemond Smith was been arrested for the same murder.

Kemond Smith mugshot (Credit: Collin County Jail)

The victim was a rising star on the Allen High School football team as a wide receiver.

Marquel’s parents told CBS 11 say their son wasn’t the target, but rather the innocent victim of someone’s anger after being kicked out by the host.

Marquel Ellis (credit: Allen Eagles Football (Allen High School)

Funeral Arrangements Set For Murdered Allen High Football Player Marquel Ellis, Jr.

 

