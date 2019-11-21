KABUL, Afghanistan (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tarrant County native Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle was among two servicemen killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department said Thursday that Knadle and Kirk Fuchigami Jr. died when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground in eastern Logar Province.

Knadle and Fuchigami were assigned to a unit from Fort Hood, Texas. Knadle was 33 years old and was from Tarrant County. Fuchigami was 25 and was from Hawaii.

Both men were AH-64 Apache pilots. Knadle joined the Army in 2013 and was assigned to 1-227th in 2015. Officials say his awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Combat Action Badge.