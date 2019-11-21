RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police are trying to identify the person who shot a driver Thursday afternoon in a possible road rage incident.

It happened in the northbound frontage road of U.S. 75 near Collins Road.

The victim stopped his car on DART train tracks.

He told police around 3:20 p.m. a car stopped in front of his, a guy got out, approached his window and fired a shot – hitting him in his lower body, then drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Police say multiple people witnessed what happened, but so far they haven’t been able to identify the type of car the gunman was in.

This shooting investigation is delaying DART’s red and orange lines in that area.

Richardson Police released the following description of suspects and the suspects’ vehicle:

Suspect #1, the driver, is described as a Hispanic male, 18-20 years old, short and stocky build with a “bowl” style haircut, wearing a black jacket with a “colorful” front. Suspect #2, the passenger, is described as a Hispanic male, 18-20 years old, no further description available. The suspects’ vehicle is an olive colored, small 4-door sedan with possible passenger side damage.

Anyone with information about the incident contact Richardson Police at 972-744-4800.