SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFDW.COM) – A Southlake restaurant linked to a Dallas spa known for prostitution is back open.
Dragon House was closed in October after police found money from the Jade Spa was tied to accounts at the restaurant.
Meanwhile, money from the restaurant was going to pay bills at the spa.
At least six people have been charged in the operation.
Five of the women found at the spa are getting help as victims of human trafficking.
Dallas Police Share Pics From Inside Jade Spa Following Sex Trafficking Bust
On Wednesday, October 30, the Dallas Police Department, along with local law enforcement partners, executed search warrants at the Jade Spa and eight associated addresses in Dallas, Carrollton, Grapevine, Arlington, Southlake and Irving.
A search warrant was executed at the Dragon House which was found to be directly tied to the spa’s owners and management, and was financially linked to illegal activities.
