ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 65-year-old man died Thursday, a little over a week after being hit by a train in Arlington.
Just before 2 a.m. Nov. 11, Arlington police responded to the intersection of Front and East Street after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a train.
The train operator told officers that the victim — later identified as Bobby Crittenden — stumbled onto the railroad tracks and into the train.
Paramedics shortly took Crittenden to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries 10 days later.
Officials said it’s still unclear why the 65-year-old stumbled onto the tracks, but investigators have not yet ruled out alcohol as a factor.
This is an ongoing investigation.
