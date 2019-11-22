



– He was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault of a child. Now a Red Oak man will spend more than half a century behind bars.

Jurors believed prosecutors when they told the court that Eric Shane Harris, 36, provided his teenage victim with alcohol on the evening of June 10, 2018 and then sexually assaulted her.

The attack happened outside and the victim said she just tried to focus on the stars in the sky until everything was over. Jurors also heard how on the next day Harris took the girl to buy a Plan B morning after pill to assure that she did not become pregnant.

“We are proud of the jury’s verdict. The child in this case really struggled because this was her second victimization. We hope this stand for justice will be the beginning of her healing,” prosecutors Alyssa Chavez and Grace Pandithurai said in a statement.

During the punishment phase of the trial, evidence was presented showing that Harris had previously been on felony deferred adjudication probation for drug and assault offenses and had violated his probation in both cases.

Harris was fined $10,000 and sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison — with his sentences to be served consecutively.