FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The King of Country will perform in Fort Worth Friday and Saturday! George Strait plays two shows this weekend at the new Dickies Arena.

The shows are undoubtedly the hottest tickets to date at the new arena, and while the owner of Morris Boot Co. won’t be there, he says all that matters to him is the view out his window.

Steve Parker says he hit the jackpot, when he leased his store front across from the future home of the venue.

“A lot of people come in and say, ‘Look they took your downtown view away’. Every time I look that way all I see is money signs,” Parker says.

A custom cowboy boot maker for 34 years, Parker says in the five and a half years he’s been in this Montgomery St. location, business has never been better.

“When I opened the door, I had about two boot orders, two hides, and about 300 bucks in my pocket. I’m doing 5-7 new boots now a week and I’m doing 6-10 resoles a week,” Parker says.

Rodeos and concerts keep people walking in.

With George Strait playing two shows this weekend, Parker got to work early on Friday morning and plans to stay late to cater to the crowds.

“We’ll set a couple tables out there with a bunch of hides. Passing out cards, catching people as they walk by,” he says.

He’s also hoping to rope in the biggest customer of all.

“We’re gonna try to flag him, tell him, ‘George come get you some free boots made. Free! All you gotta do is come get ‘em,” Parker says with a smile.