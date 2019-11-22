



– A pedestrian-only traffic phase known as an “all-walk crosswalk” will be implemented at four Downtown Denton intersections starting Monday, November 25.

A planned six-month pilot project will test the effectiveness of stopping all vehicular traffic when a walk signal is activated, allowing pedestrians to safely and simultaneously cross an intersection in any direction, the city said in a news release Friday.

Denton’s first all-walk crosswalks are planned to be in effect through spring 2020 at all four intersections of the Downtown Square: Oak Street and Elm Street; Oak Street and Locust Street; Hickory Street and Locust Street; and Hickory Street and Elm Street.

After six months, he Denton City Council will consider whether a permanent operational change should be made.

“By adding pedestrian-exclusive traffic phases in the heart of Denton, safety is expected to improve for all modes of transportation,” said City Traffic Engineer Brian Jahn.

All-walk crosswalks, also known as exclusive-pedestrian intersections, are designed to reduce or eliminate collisions between pedestrians and vehicles.

When vehicles have a green light, pedestrians will be stopped. When vehicles have a red light and the walk button is pressed, pedestrians are permitted to cross, and vehicles are not allowed to make turns.

No-turn-on-red signage will be posted for the duration of the pilot program.

Additional signage will be installed to alert pedestrians of the traffic signal operation change.

On the first day the all-walk crosswalk is implemented, city staff will be on site to monitor traffic flow and answer questions.

