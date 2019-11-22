DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County DA’s office filed a DWI charge against welterweight boxing champion and DeSoto resident Errol Spence, Jr. related to his crash in Dallas on October 10.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department released Spence’s mugshot on Friday. It was taken shortly after the crash.
Six days after the crash, Dallas Police said Spence, 29, was charged with DWI, misdemeanor B.
Spence was in the intensive care unit after the approximately 3:00 a.m. crash on South Riverfront Boulevard near downtown Dallas in a white Ferrari.
He survived the violent one-car crash with no broken bones.
Spence Jr. is currently 26-0 in his professional career and his latest match was against Shawn Porter on September 28.
The local boxer made his professional debut in November 2012. He won the IBF welterweight title in May 2017 and has defended it since.
You must log in to post a comment.