HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) —  A former Houston police officer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he provided false information in a January drug raid that left two people dead and several officers injured.

Gerald Goines entered his plea during a Friday court hearing.

Gerald Goines (Houston Police Dept.)

A magistrate judge didn’t immediately rule on Goines’ request for bond. Prosecutors are asking that he remain in custody.

The federal charges against Goines and another ex-officer follow state charges filed in August, including two counts of felony murder against Goines.

The Jan. 28 that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas was investigated after police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant.

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas (Houston Police Department)

At Friday’s hearing, an FBI agent testified authorities found illegal drugs and a stolen gun in Goines’ car and Goines for years had been having a sexual relationship with one of his confidential informants.

