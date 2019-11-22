WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is recalling 172,692 pounds of chicken fried rice products possibly contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.
The not-ready-to-eat, frozen chicken fried rice items were produced from July 9, 2019 to July 11, 2019 with various packaging and best by dates. The following products are subject to recall:
54-oz. cardboard packages containing “Ajinomoto Yakitori chicken with Japanese-style fried rice” with date codes “3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191” and best by dates of “1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020.”
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-34708” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey. The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints. The firm then notified FSIS of the issue.
There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recalls can contact Willis Hwang, Consumer Affairs Manager, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., at (503) 361-5003 or at Willis.Hwang@ajinomotofoods.com.
