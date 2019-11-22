  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Applebee's, dead baby, dead infant, DFW News, Irving, Newborn, Restaurant, Restroom, stillborn, trash, Trash can


IRVING (CBSDFW.COM/AP)It was in July when a newborn was found inside a trashcan at an Applebee’s in Irving. Investigators now say that baby was stillborn.

When the infant — later identified as a boy — was found inside a bathroom at the restaurant in the 1900 block of North Belt Line Road Irving police said they believed the mother had given birth at the location.

(credit: CBS 11 News)

On Thursday, police said detectives determined the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother.

The newborn’s body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments