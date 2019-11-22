Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It was in July when a newborn was found inside a trashcan at an Applebee’s in Irving. Investigators now say that baby was stillborn.
When the infant — later identified as a boy — was found inside a bathroom at the restaurant in the 1900 block of North Belt Line Road Irving police said they believed the mother had given birth at the location.
On Thursday, police said detectives determined the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother.
The newborn’s body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.
