FAIRMONT, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A tremor that happened just before midnight on Thursday in Oklahoma was felt in parts of North Texas.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports two earthquakes, including one of magnitude 3.6, were recorded in northern Oklahoma and felt across southern Kansas and as far away Mineral Wells.
The first quake occurred at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, followed by a magnitude 2.5 quake about 30 minutes later. Both were near Fairmont, about 63 miles north of Oklahoma City.
Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said there are no immediate reports of injury or damage.
The larger quake was reported felt in Mineral Wells, 247 miles to the south and in Newton, Kansas, 168 miles to the north.
Thousands of Oklahoma earthquakes in recent years have been linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.