Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police want the public’s help finding the person responsible for ultimately killing a 30-year-old man during a fight on Thursday evening.
After responding to a call about two people fighting at 9800 LBJ Freeway eastbound near Skillman Street, police found Jonathan Nchekwube.
Nchekwube was transported to an area hospital where he died.
Anyone with information regarding his death by homicidal violence should contact Detective Curtis, at 214.671.3633 or guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #235126-2019.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.
You must log in to post a comment.