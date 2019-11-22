



From the arrest warrant, it appears the deputies have turned on each other with Joseph Bobadilla, 25, implicating his supervisor Sgt. Rebecca Evans, 41, who claims he made her do it.

The arrest warrant reveals Sgt. Evans was working an off-duty job along with Deputy Joseph Bobadilla protecting merchandise inside the Home Depot on Forest Lane left exposed from last month’s tornado.

Authorities say Sgt. Evans would carry small expensive items out of the store under her uniform without permission and “…took photographs of the stolen items with her cellphone and shared these photographs with him through messaging.”

Authorities say Evans would receive a total of $750 from Bobadilla for the stolen goods which he would take to another Home Depot store and return the merchandise for store credit.

Evans reportedly admitted her role but told investigators, “…the thefts were Bobadilla’s idea and instructed her on what merchandise to steal.”

“It’s very disappointing,” said Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Raul Reyna. “She’d been here a little over 16 years and for her to be caught up in something like this to extremely disappointing because it tarnishes the uniform that we all wear, so it’s just extremely extremely disappointing.”

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department also announced a third person connected to the office could also be charged.

That person is a woman who worked as a civilian employee in the jail until last year and lives with Deputy Bobadilla.