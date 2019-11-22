Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Salvation Army confirmed Friday, they will be serving more than 1,200 traditional Thanksgiving Day meals with all the trimmings for free to homeless people and families who cannot afford such a meal.
Volunteers will serve the meals at two of their locations, one in Dallas and one in Fort Worth.
The meals include turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, yams, fresh rolls and pumpkin pie.
The meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.
The Salvation Army in Dallas is located at 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
The one in Fort Worth is at 1855 E. Lancaster Blvd.
