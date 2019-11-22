DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested two suspects involved with a shooting outside an Oak Cliff Chick-fil-A Friday.
On Nov. 22, police responded to a shooting call at the Walmart on Cockrell Hill, but did not find any offense. Since then, officers learned that there was an incident at the Chick-fil-A located in the same parking lot.
Police said two groups of individuals were sitting in separate vehicles before becoming involved in a verbal altercation. When one of the groups became upset, the suspects — an 18 and 19-year-old — produced a hand gun and fired several rounds into the other vehicle where three victims were sitting.
The victims then sped off from the location and called police to report the incident.
Police were able to locate the suspects, described as Latin males, still sitting in their vehicle outside the Chick-fil-A and arrested them for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Their identities have not been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
