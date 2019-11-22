  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:18 Wheeler Accident, denton, DFW News, highway shut down, i-35, I-35E, Interstate 35E, semi crash, Tanker, Tanker Crash


DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Wet weather across North Texas Friday morning meant problems on the roadways.

In Denton, the driver of a tanker truck crashed and jackknifed along Interstate-35E.

The accident, that happened near Teasley Lane, blocked all of the southbound lanes of the freeway for hours.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The driver told police it was just after 3:00 a.m. when he hydroplaned and hit the barrier wall.

No one was injured in the crash.

All lanes of I-35E were reopened about two hours after the accident.

