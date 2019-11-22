NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billie Holiday (1915-1959), born Eleanor Fagan, remains one of history’s finest jazz singers spanning nearly 30 years.
During her lifetime, she won four Grammy Awards (all posthumously) and was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 1973. Diana Ross (of The Supremes fame) played the starring role of Holiday in the 1972 movie The Lady Sings The Blues. But Holiday did record some Christmas music as well.
“I’ve Got My Love To Keep Warm” was written in 1937 by Irving Berlin (of “White Christmas” fame). It was featured in the 1937 movie, “On The Avenue” starring Dick Powell and Alice Faye, released by 20th Century Fox, and produced by Darryl F. Zanuck.
This is a great version of the song, even though it is not strictly a holiday song. Enjoy!
