FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Staff and doctors at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth say they’ve had a twin baby boom in the past couple of days —unlike any they’ve seen before.

Doctor Andrea Palmer said the team at Baylor has delivered four sets of twins in just the last three days.

“I think this is probably a hospital first,” Palmer said.

Ellie and Macey Donohue are part of the rare bunch, and their parents couldn’t be happier with their healthy and picture-perfect duo.

“We thought it was crazy that we were having twins,” their mother, Jennifer Perez, said. “So, to find out other families were having twins, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not the craziest thing.’”

Their family now has three girls in total — making for a very sleepy father.

“I thought I was ready, but I am not,” Dakota Donohue said. “A lot of diaper changes and no sleep.”

But all in all, both Donohue and Perez are ecstatic about the unique arrival that helped make history at this hospital, and now say they’re just looking forward to telling them one day just how special this moment was.

“It’s really just been special,” Perez said. “It’s shocked all the nurses and doctors that they are having a twin boom.”