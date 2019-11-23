KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was killed and eight others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on FM 987 Friday evening.
Just after 6 p.m. Nov. 22, troopers were sent to a crash on FM 987 just north of South Bend Drive in Kaufman. During their initial investigation, it was found that a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sheryl Clark, 45, was traveling southbound when — for an undetermined reason — crossed over the center stripe and struck a 2005 GMC Envoy traveling northbound.
The Envoy was then disabled in the northbound lane and was eventually struck by a 2018 Jeep Latitude driven by Tyler Hill and Autumn Davis, both 22, as well as 10-month-old child.
Jesus Ramirez Espinoza, 51, was driving the Envoy and was not wearing a seatbelt when impacted by the Latitude. Officials said Espinoza was ejected and died at the scene. The vehicle was also occupied by 50-year-old Shana Espinoza, 27-year-old Jesus Daniel Espinoza, 17-year-old Alexis Espinoza and one child.
Clark was CareFlited to Parkland Memorial Hospital where she remains in critical condition. All other parties were transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas with non life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
