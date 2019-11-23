  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have identified one of the teenagers responsible for a shooting outside a Chick-fil-A in Oak Cliff Friday.

On Nov. 22, two groups of individuals were sitting in separate vehicles outside the Chick-fil-A on Cockrell Hill before becoming involved in a verbal altercation. When one of the groups became upset, police said two suspects produced a hand gun and fired several rounds into the other vehicle where three victims were sitting.

The victims then sped off from the location and called police to report the incident.

Police were able to locate the suspects still sitting in their vehicle outside the fast food chain and arrested them.

Since then, DPD has identified one of the teens as 18-year-old Angel Maldonado. The other suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Angel Maldonado (Dallas County Jail)

Maldonado is currently in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $76,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments