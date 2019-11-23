PILOT POINT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Pilot Point police arrested and charged a man with possession of explosive materials while responding to a shots fired call early Friday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 22, police were sent to a shots fired call in the 11000 block of Fritcher Meadows. When officers arrived, they noticed an occupied vehicle and began a search. During their search of the vehicle, officers found what they believed to be improvised explosive devices in 28-year-old Ruendi Sanchez Juarez’s vehicle.
Police said further investigation revealed additional explosive devices may be present, and Juarez’s residence may contain “booby traps.” A search warrant was then prepared and Pilot Point police along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Officers shortly found Juarez’s front door was fitted with an electronic device designed to injure whoever entered. However, no other explosive materials were discovered.
Juarez was arrested and booked in at Denton County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
You must log in to post a comment.