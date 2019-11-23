Comments
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 150 pounds of bologna were seized at the Texas-Mexico border Thursday morning.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Nov. 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) working at the El Paso area port of entry seized 14 rolls of Mexican bologna after a Chevrolet pickup with a Texas license plate entered the port from Mexico.
A CBP officer performing a primary inspection spotted red rolls behind the rear seat of the truck and seized all 154 pounds of the contraband meat.
The CBP said in a statement that bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S.
