DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Ballet North Texas held a sensory-friendly performance of “The Nutcracker” at the Moody Performance Hall.
With dimmed stage light and lowered music, those with special needs were able to experience the magic and wonder of the holiday classic.
The performance was also shortened, and attendees had permission to talk freely.
Ballet North Texas Associate Director Anna Sessions said she has a personal connection to the event.
“I personally have two siblings with special needs,” Sessions said. “So, it’s something I’ve grown up with my whole life and something we’re just very aware of and very sensitive to.”
The Dallas-based ballet company said they hope to make this an annual event.
