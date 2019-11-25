FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a woman killed by a Fort Worth police officer, wants a criminal investigation now, into the death of her father.

Marquis Jefferson was buried in Dallas Monday, next to his daughter, Atatiana Jefferson and four weeks after her death. Family members said they have never seen someone deteriorate as fast as he did during those four weeks.

“He didn’t have a condition that made his heart give out. Other than the fact, ‘I keep fighting for my daughter. Now I’m suppressed, I can’t even read a tribute that says how I’m going to continue her legacy?’ ” said family spokesperson Bruce Carter.

Furthermore, Atatiana’s family told CBS 11 News that the legal battle after Atatiana death, was too much for her father. They are blaming greed, and in their words, “lawless individuals” for Marquis Jefferson’s death.

That is directed at attorneys who were involved with the shooting last month. Their ire is also directed at the judge who made rulings about her funeral — who could attend and what could be said. Court orders limited him on how he could then conduct his daughters funeral, including limits on what even he was allowed to say.

Marquis fought to gain control over his daughter’s funeral, after former police officer Aaron Dean allegedly shot and killed her. That dispute turned into a legal battle, between Marquis and attorneys working with Atatiana’s mother’s side of the family.

The Jefferson family said they believe the actions of attorneys involved were criminal, and that in their mind… Marquis Jefferson’s death amounts to another murder.

Dean resigned before the department could fire him, and was later arrested and charged with murder.