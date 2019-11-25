Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Charles Schwab is buying rival TD Ameritrade for $26 billion, a blockbuster deal accelerated by a intense competition in the online brokerage industry. The acquisition pairs the two biggest players in the industry.
Competitive pressure has already forced both Schwab and TD Ameritrade, as well as rival brokerages, to make it free for customers to trade U.S. stocks online. Yet analysts say the tie-up would create a company so big, however, that it may draw sharp scrutiny from antitrust regulators.
