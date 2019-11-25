Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The hunt is on in Dallas where police are trying to find the suspects who opened fire on two people at a convenience store.
The drive-by shooting happened on the corner of Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the two people were standing outside the store when the shooting happened. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, it’s not clear whether the victims were targeted or if the shooting was random.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 214-671-3300.
