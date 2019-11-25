(CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re one of the millions of people flying for Thanksgiving, prepare to be patient. Airports across the country are anticipating a record number of travelers.
Before dawn at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Monday morning, sleepy travelers arrived with suitcases and travel cups of coffee. Instead of the usual Monday morning business traveler, many families are flying on this day.
Monday is typically one of the easiest days to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday due to ticket prices being lower and crowds being smaller than what you’ll find on Tuesday and Wednesday.
More than 2.5 million people will pass through DFW over the next week with the busiest day being the Sunday following Thanksgiving.
Many flights will be full, so it’s a good reminder to check in early and try to avoid being the last one to board.
“It’s always a little bit more difficult. I travel probably 22 weeks a year so around the holiday season we get up early, just to make sure everything goes clearly. So far today it’s pretty good,” said Tony Gullotti, who was flying to Indiana.
Travel industry experts anticipate a record setting 31 million people will fly across the U.S.
A tip for travelers: with the DFW Airport app, you can check TSA wait times, gate numbers, parking prices and even order food to be delivered to your gate before your flight.
