FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Landry Jones, former Oklahoma Sooners and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, is now with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

Landry Jones #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the first half during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The team will begin training camp the week of December 1 as it begins preparing for it’s inaugural season.

The Renegades will play their homes games at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The former baseball stadium is being reconfigured to host football.

Landry Jones, 30, joined CBS 11/Texas 21’s Bill Jones for a segment on What’s Up DFW Sports.

Landry Jones – Dallas Renegades (CBS 11)

The show can be seen on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. on Texas 21.

