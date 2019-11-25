Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Landry Jones, former Oklahoma Sooners and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, is now with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Landry Jones, former Oklahoma Sooners and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, is now with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.
The team will begin training camp the week of December 1 as it begins preparing for it’s inaugural season.
The Renegades will play their homes games at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The former baseball stadium is being reconfigured to host football.
Landry Jones, 30, joined CBS 11/Texas 21’s Bill Jones for a segment on What’s Up DFW Sports.
The show can be seen on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. on Texas 21.
You must log in to post a comment.