FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released a surveillance image Monday of a man wanted for assaulting and stealing from a woman loading groceries.
Police said it happened last Tuesday, November 19, outside WinCo Foods at 8000 Crowley Road around 7:15 p.m.
The suspect is in his late teens or early 20s.
Police said the young man demanded the customer’s car keys and the customer told the man, “no.”
The suspect hit the victim on the head with a handgun and took money from her purse.
A witness attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect told the witness “I got a gun,” and the witness backed off.
The suspect took off on foot.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4382.
