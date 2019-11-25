Filed Under:Armed Robbery, DFW News, Gas Station, Grapevine Police, masked men, Shamrock, surveillance images

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are searching for two masked men who robbed the Shamrock gas station at 2713 Mustang Drive on Friday, November 22.

It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Grapevine armed robbery (surveillance image)

Police said the suspects pointed guns at the clerk, then grabbed cash and cigarettes before taking off in a dark-colored sedan.

Police described the suspects this way:

1 – Black male, 5’8”-5’10”, heavyset, wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie with “Tommy Hilfiger” written in white letters on the lower back, jeans, blue bandana and white running shoes.

2 – Black male, taller than the first suspect, skinny, wearing a blue Nike hoodie, black sweatpants, black running pants and brown bandana.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Grapevine Police at 817-410-8127.

Comments