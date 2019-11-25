GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are searching for two masked men who robbed the Shamrock gas station at 2713 Mustang Drive on Friday, November 22.
It happened around 11:45 p.m.
Police said the suspects pointed guns at the clerk, then grabbed cash and cigarettes before taking off in a dark-colored sedan.
Police described the suspects this way:
1 – Black male, 5’8”-5’10”, heavyset, wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie with “Tommy Hilfiger” written in white letters on the lower back, jeans, blue bandana and white running shoes.
2 – Black male, taller than the first suspect, skinny, wearing a blue Nike hoodie, black sweatpants, black running pants and brown bandana.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Grapevine Police at 817-410-8127.
