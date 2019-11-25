DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An estimated 400,000 gallons of sanitary sewer water overflowed Sunday morning at the Hickory Creek Lift Station.
The City of Denton Wastewater Utility says they’re investigating the cause of the failure and the extent of the overflow. Staff responded immediately to the station, and sewage was temporarily diverted until repairs are made.
Samples of Hickory Creek will be tested on an ongoing basis to determine any impacts to water quality.
Staff will continue to monitor the creek conditions and implement precautionary measures as needed. Staff from the City’s Watershed division are currently monitoring the stream upstream and downstream of the discharge.
They are also adding oxygen to the stream as a precautionary measure to ensure protection of Hickory Creek.
You must log in to post a comment.